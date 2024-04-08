Green trade can help countries reduce emissions, but rising protectionism must be ring-fenced

SINGAPORE - For almost a year now, ships bearing cargo ranging from car parts to cereals have been contending with delays and higher passage fees at a major waterway in Panama that substantially shortens voyages between the US and Asia.
The man-made Panama Canal functions as a maritime shortcut between the Atlantic and Pacific oceans, and it facilitates around 6 per cent of global trade.
It is also 26m above sea level and relies on a system of locks, which are like compartments for ships that require water from surrounding reservoirs to lift, or float, each ship from sea to canal level, allowing them to pass through the shortcut.
But elevated temperatures in the Atlantic and Pacific oceans, as well as a delayed onset of the rainy season since mid-2023, have led to severe drought in Panama.
The lack of rainfall has caused the level of fresh water in the main reservoir that supports the canal’s operations to recede substantially, making it more difficult for ships to ply the canal and delaying cargo deliveries.
It is one of the latest examples of how the rising of global temperatures due to greenhouse gas emissions, or climate change, is causing erratic patterns in the weather and disrupting global trade and supply chains.
As a result, consumers everywhere are looking at higher price tags as businesses pass on the increased cost of shipping, and there are potential shortages of goods, including essential commodities and materials needed to produce food or build infrastructure.
The increasing supply chain risks underscore the urgency with which nations must cooperate to mitigate global warming and prevent future occurrences like the current situation in Panama.
Promise of green trade for environment and economies
Already, the United Nations has warned that nations must act immediately to slash greenhouse gas emissions to achieve a shared goal of keeping temperatures from rising more than 1.5 deg C above pre-industrial levels.
One way to do this is by encouraging businesses and consumers globally to use environmentally friendly goods designed to consume fewer resources, or emit less pollution than their traditional counterparts.
This, in turn, can be facilitated by enabling countries that do not have the resources or expertise to produce green goods to import from more advanced economies. Importing high-quality wind turbines can help smaller or poorer nations deliver better energy efficiencies that cannot otherwise be achieved without costly investments, for example.
In fact, trading of green goods has been on the rise in recent years.
A March 2023 report by the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (Unctad) showed that green trade grew by 4 per cent in the second half of 2022, with total value reaching a record US$1.9 trillion (S$2.6 trillion) in 2022, up by more than US$100 billion compared with 2021.
Some of the green goods that traded especially well in 2022 were electric vehicles (EVs) and hybrid vehicles, non-plastic packaging and wind turbines, according to Unctad.
It projected the global market for EVs, solar and wind energy, green hydrogen and a dozen other green technologies would hit US$2.1 trillion in value by 2030 – four times their value in 2023.
Making these technologies more widely available globally with the right domestic support and trade and climate policies is also important in fostering the innovative spirit needed for countries to create new ways to help cool the planet.
A November 2023 report by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) noted that the economic benefits of green innovation mostly flow through increased investment in the first few years, with further growth benefits, such as cheaper energy and more efficient production processes, emerging over the longer term.
Threat of protectionism
Yet, protectionist measures have started to appear in response to the increasing urgency of reducing emissions, international competition and the growing profitability of green trade.
One example is the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), which was signed into law in 2022 by US President Joe Biden.
The IRA is the country’s most significant investment in climate action ever, and it contains US$395 billion worth of tax incentives, grants and loans. This will flow to US businesses in sectors like energy, transportation and manufacturing, and help support Mr Biden’s pledge of halving US emissions by 2030.
In 2023, the IRA helped generate US$100 billion in new green investments and more than 80,000 new green jobs in the US, official data showed.
But the law’s protectionist provisions have also worsened a trade war between the US and China.
On March 26, China began dispute settlement proceedings against the US at the World Trade Organisation, saying it was contesting EV subsidies under the IRA that discriminated against Chinese goods but favoured goods from the US.
The Chinese mission said it was launching proceedings “to safeguard the legitimate interests of the Chinese EV industry and to maintain a fair, level playing field of competition for the global market”.
This came after the Biden administration in December 2023 issued new rules limiting China-sourced materials in EV batteries eligible for tax credits starting in 2024.
China currently holds 78 per cent of the world’s EV battery manufacturing capacity, with Chinese battery makers CATL and BYD alone accounting for half of the global market.
The IRA has also frustrated its allies, and some, like Europe, have responded with their own green protectionist laws.
Europe in February passed the Net-Zero Industry Act, which will loosen regulatory constraints on green investments and allowable domestic subsidies to cover more types of clean energy projects.
Said the IMF: “The European plan reflects reasonable worries among EU countries that their domestic firms will relocate to the North American market to chase the IRA’s generous subsidies.
“The IRA’s massive pull toward the US market will mean billions in new clean energy investment but could also redirect billions away from the clean manufacturing agenda in Europe and elsewhere, including in emerging markets.”
Developing economies, which are less able to compete with subsidy packages of their own, may instead limit imports of clean energy technologies and impose export controls on raw materials, especially critical minerals such as lithium, cobalt and nickel. These are typically sourced in countries such as China, Indonesia and Russia.
If the markets for commodities become fragmented as a result of protectionism and geopolitical tension, this will hinder the world’s progress towards achieving net-zero carbon emissions targets, given that it could create a more unstable global environment.
Preventing greater fragmentation of markets
Meanwhile, demand for minerals used to produce green goods is set to rise quickly in the coming years. Said the IMF: “Meeting this demand requires a rapid scaling up of supply. Since economically viable deposits are concentrated in a few countries, trade becomes essential to guarantee access to these resources. Fragmented markets could complicate matters.”
One example is how mineral prices could rise in countries where demand exceeds available supply. On the flip side, some mineral-rich economies may be unable to take advantage of having an abundant supply if they lack refining capacity and expertise.
As a result, fragmentation could result in up to 30 per cent less investment in renewables and EVs at the global level by 2030, said the IMF.
The IMF said the flow of minerals that are critical for decarbonisation could be safeguarded by establishing a “green corridor” as part of a foundational minimum agreement across countries.
Still, US think-tank Brookings Institution has found that the cost of protectionism as a result of the IRA is less than that of climate-related damages, while helping the US achieve emissions reductions of up to 42 per cent by 2030, up to 11 per cent lower than without the Bill.
But, said the Wilson Centre, which provides non-partisan counsel and insights on global affairs to US policymakers, while the IRA presents an opportunity for the US to achieve its emissions goals and green energy transition, it needs to ring-fence its protectionist practices to prevent trade wars.
It added that emerging economies and developing countries must not be unduly impacted by efforts in the developed world to transition to greener sources of energy.
“It is unacceptable that the developing world bears the cost of the developed world’s earlier industrialisation. The transition cannot come at the cost of economic development in emerging economies.”
Added the Atlantic Council, a non-partisan think-tank: “In the absence of highly coordinated international cooperation, the climate issue has no chance of being resolved in an effective and timely manner.
“Further fragmentation would delay net-zero targets for many economies around the world – and punish lower-income countries that are neither major emitters nor advocates of fragmentation.”