Green trade can help countries reduce emissions, but rising protectionism must be ring-fenced

SINGAPORE - For almost a year now, ships bearing cargo ranging from car parts to cereals have been contending with delays and higher passage fees at a major waterway in Panama that substantially shortens voyages between the US and Asia.

The man-made Panama Canal functions as a maritime shortcut between the Atlantic and Pacific oceans, and it facilitates around 6 per cent of global trade.

It is also 26m above sea level and relies on a system of locks, which are like compartments for ships that require water from surrounding reservoirs to lift, or float, each ship from sea to canal level, allowing them to pass through the shortcut.

But elevated temperatures in the Atlantic and Pacific oceans, as well as a delayed onset of the rainy season since mid-2023, have led to severe drought in Panama.

The lack of rainfall has caused the level of fresh water in the main reservoir that supports the canal’s operations to recede substantially, making it more difficult for ships to ply the canal and delaying cargo deliveries.

It is one of the latest examples of how the rising of global temperatures due to greenhouse gas emissions, or climate change, is causing erratic patterns in the weather and disrupting global trade and supply chains.

As a result, consumers everywhere are looking at higher price tags as businesses pass on the increased cost of shipping, and there are potential shortages of goods, including essential commodities and materials needed to produce food or build infrastructure.

The increasing supply chain risks underscore the urgency with which nations must cooperate to mitigate global warming and prevent future occurrences like the current situation in Panama.

Promise of green trade for environment and economies

Already, the United Nations has warned that nations must act immediately to slash greenhouse gas emissions to achieve a shared goal of keeping temperatures from rising more than 1.5 deg C above pre-industrial levels.

One way to do this is by encouraging businesses and consumers globally to use environmentally friendly goods designed to consume fewer resources, or emit less pollution than their traditional counterparts.

This, in turn, can be facilitated by enabling countries that do not have the resources or expertise to produce green goods to import from more advanced economies. Importing high-quality wind turbines can help smaller or poorer nations deliver better energy efficiencies that cannot otherwise be achieved without costly investments, for example.

In fact, trading of green goods has been on the rise in recent years.

A March 2023 report by the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (Unctad) showed that green trade grew by 4 per cent in the second half of 2022, with total value reaching a record US$1.9 trillion (S$2.6 trillion) in 2022, up by more than US$100 billion compared with 2021.