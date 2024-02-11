Green businesses will provide next wave of prosperity

Fancy selling your excess green energy for discounted beer? How about mining the world’s mountains of waste for valuable materials? Or turning the sun’s energy into an intense beam of light to generate high-temperature steam for use in industry and power generation?

There’s no end to the possibilities of green business. And it turns out that going green is profitable, good for the planet and limited only by the imagination of entrepreneurs, as The Straits Times found out when it spoke with several companies driving the green transition.