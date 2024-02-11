Green businesses will provide next wave of prosperity

Green investing is proving profitable, helping meet the world’s long-term energy needs while also tackling the ills of climate change and environmental damage.

A large solar concentrator built by Sunrise CSP India focuses the sun’s energy to a small point in front of the dish’s mirrored surface to create high-temperature, high-pressure steam. PHOTO: SUNRISE CSP INDIA
David Fogarty
Climate Change Editor
Updated
42 sec ago
Published
47 sec ago
Fancy selling your excess green energy for discounted beer? How about mining the world’s mountains of waste for valuable materials? Or turning the sun’s energy into an intense beam of light to generate high-temperature steam for use in industry and power generation?

There’s no end to the possibilities of green business. And it turns out that going green is profitable, good for the planet and limited only by the imagination of entrepreneurs, as The Straits Times found out when it spoke with several companies driving the green transition.

