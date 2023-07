Earlier in July, the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority released statistics showing a record low birth rate in Singapore. There were 35,605 live births in 2022, a 7.9 per cent drop from 38,672 in 2021.

At the same time, the number of deaths annually since 1960 was at its highest, with 26,891 deaths compared with 24,292 recorded in 2021 (10.7 per cent increase).