Grandma’s place in the Internet age

Maria cradled her first grandchild. She kissed the baby’s soft cheek, then gently laid him in his cot on his stomach.
“Ma! No! If you put him face down, he can suffocate!” The daughter rushed to her child, unintentionally pushing grandmother aside.
