Finding Joy
Grandchildren are gifts and a source of great happiness
Looking after young grandchildren when we are in our 60s is a weighty task but it has many rewards, says the writer.
In an ongoing Harvard study – one of the world’s longest studies of adult physical and mental well-being – its director, Dr Robert Waldinger, says the key thing that makes people happy and also keeps them healthy is “relationships”
The research project began in 1938 with 724 participants and now has 1,300 descendants of its original participants.