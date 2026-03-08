Grandchildren are gifts and a source of great happiness

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Looking after young grandchildren when we are in our 60s is a weighty task but it has many rewards, says the writer.

Grandparenting is physically gruelling and tiring, but it also brings abundant joy.

In an ongoing Harvard study – one of the world’s longest studies of adult physical and mental well-being – its director, Dr Robert Waldinger, says the key thing that makes people happy and also keeps them healthy is “relationships” .

The research project began in 1938 with 724 participants and now has 1,300 descendants of its original participants.