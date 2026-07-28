Straitstimes.com header logo

GovTech retrenchments: Excellence or an iron rice bowl? The public service can’t be both

The reaction exposes a tension Singapore hasn’t resolved – we want a world-class public service, but we also want government jobs to last forever.

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

The loudest reaction to GovTech’s retrenchment exercise was not that 93 people had lost their jobs. It was that government employees could lose their jobs at all. 

The loudest reaction to GovTech’s retrenchment exercise was not that 93 people had lost their jobs. It was that government employees could lose their jobs at all. 

ST PHOTO: DESMOND FOO

Benjamin Goh

The Government Technology Agency (GovTech) announced a retrenchment exercise on July 17 in which 93 staff were laid off as part of a broader restructuring. GovTech chairman Chng Kai Fong said in an internal memo that this was not another AI-related restructuring, but part of a broader transformation to keep GovTech relevant in the digital age.

The loudest reaction to GovTech’s retrenchment exercise was not that 93 people had lost their jobs. It was that government employees could lose their jobs at all. 

See more on

GovTech/Government Technology Agency

Digitalisation

Living with AI

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Personal Data Protection Notice

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.