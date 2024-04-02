Governments need to take record-keeping seriously in the digital age

Set your WhatsApp messages to auto-delete: Foreign spies might be reading them. That is the advice that Government Communications Headquarters (GCHQ), the British signals intelligence agency, has given politicians after the British government publicly blamed China for two cyber campaigns against legislators and the country’s electoral watchdog.

Anyone who does business in Britain can be forgiven for a hollow laugh – Morgan Stanley was fined £5.4 million (S$9.2 million) by energy market regulator Office of Gas and Electricity Markets in 2023 for failing to keep records of communications between traders on WhatsApp.