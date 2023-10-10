Goldin’s Nobel shows the power of flexible work for women

There is no better time to recognise an economist whose research should inform our thinking on flexibility and couple equity.

Sarah Green Carmichael

Harvard professor Claudia Goldin won the Nobel prize in economics for her research that has helped understand the role of women in the labour market. PHOTO: AFP
Updated
24 sec ago
Published
21 min ago
When I saw the news that Harvard University’s Professor Claudia Goldin had won the Nobel Prize for Economics, I was just taking my first sip of black coffee. “That’s well-deserved,” I thought, reading that although she was the third woman to win the prize, she was the first to win it solo. Then, “I should write about this”. My still-caffeineless brain lurched into action, with a few grey cells beginning to outline a draft while the rest catalogued everything about my morning that could be shifted (meetings, laundry, my own breakfast) and everything that could not (diaper changes, daycare drop-off, my toddler’s breakfast).

Prof Goldin is best known for her work on women’s careers and how they can be derailed by marriage and motherhood. I felt hyperaware, in that moment, of my competing devotions: working and mothering. How quickly could I write this piece? Only as quickly as my maternal duties would allow. The irony tasted as bitter as the coffee.

