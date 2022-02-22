Global Affairs

Europe's sword and shield against Russia

The EU and Nato have been busy preparing for a Russian invasion of Ukraine. Questions remain as to the sustainability of such plans.

"In case there is any further military attack by Russia against Ukraine, we will respond, with massive consequences, massive costs for Russia," European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen told the assembled ranks of heads of states, governments and top analysts attending the annual Munich Security Conference in Germany over the weekend.

"We hope for the best, but are prepared for the worst", she continued. Russia's "dangerous thinking, which comes straight out of a dark past, may cost Russia a prosperous future", she warned.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on February 22, 2022, with the headline Europe's sword and shield against Russia.

