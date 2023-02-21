Global firms are eyeing Asian alternatives to Chinese manufacturing

Can “Altasia” steal China’s thunder?

The Economist

Employees working on aluminium products at a factory in Huaibei, China, on Jan 30, 2023. PHOTO: AFP
Updated
57 sec ago
Published
5 hours ago
Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

In 1987, Panasonic made an adventurous bet on China. At the time, the electronics giant’s home country, Japan, was a global manufacturing powerhouse and the Chinese economy was no larger than Canada’s. So when the company entered a Chinese joint venture to make cathode-ray tubes for its televisions in Beijing, eyebrows were raised. Before long, other titans of consumer electronics, from Japan and elsewhere, were also piling into China to take advantage of its abundant and cheap labour. Three-and-a-half decades on, China is the linchpin of the multitrillion-dollar consumer-electronics industry. Its exports of electronic goods and components amounted to US$1 trillion (S$1.34 trillion) in 2021, out of a global total of US$3.3 trillion. These days, it takes a brave firm to avoid China.

Increasingly, however, under a weighty combination of commercial and political pressures, foreign companies are beginning to pluck up the courage if not to leave China entirely, then at least to look beyond it for growth. Chinese labour is no longer that cheap: Between 2013 and 2022 manufacturing wages doubled, to an average of US$8.27 per hour. More important, the deepening techno-decoupling between Beijing and Washington is forcing manufacturers of high-tech products, especially those involving advanced semiconductors, to reconsider their reliance on China.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top