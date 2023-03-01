Global economy: Will higher wages prolong inflation?

More than 340,000 Americans will see an increase in their monthly pay cheque on Thursday after Walmart, the biggest private-sector employer in the United States, raised its minimum hourly wage to US$14 (S$19). The retailer’s move will in effect set a new floor for pay in many US states.

On the other side of the Atlantic, as many as half a million United Kingdom public-sector workers have taken industrial action over pay and Germany’s public-sector unions are also calling strikes. In Hungary and Poland, wage growth has reached double digits.