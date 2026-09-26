Straitstimes.com header logo

Ghosted? How to get over the silence

Understanding why that happens is better than turning to chatbots

Sign up now: Get tips on how to grow your career and money

The sadness and hurt of being ghosted can linger because of the lack of explanation and closure.

The sadness and hurt of being ghosted can linger because of the lack of explanation and closure.

PHOTO : ADOBE STOCK

avatar-alt

Chong Siow Ann

As a practising psychiatrist, I have had patients whom I have been seeing regularly, sometimes for years, who simply stop coming. An appointment is missed, then another. Calls or messages from the clinic go unanswered. The uncertainty can be unsettling.

In the absence of an explanation, conjectures rush to fill the gap. Did the patient recover and decide that treatment was no longer necessary? Were they dissatisfied with me? Did I say something that upset them? Or – one of my biggest worries – did something terrible happen to them as their condition took a turn for the worse? Had I somehow been unhelpful, incompetent or even harmful?

See more on

ST Headstart

Behaviour/Psychology

Working life

Dating/Relationships

Life Guide

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Personal Data Protection Notice

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.