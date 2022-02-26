Getting tongues tied about Chinese dialects

Despite nostalgia and the availability of clan association classes, it appears hard for Chinese dialects to hold their ground in modern Singapore.

Paul Tan
Chinese opera performers at the official opening of the upgraded Kreta Ayer People’s Theatre in July 2019. ST PHOTO: KUA CHEE SIONG
Updated
Published
2 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

There is a joke among linguists that a language is a dialect with an army. This still raises chuckles when people hear it for the first time but it has a more serious point, highlighting the fuzzy lines between the two concepts and the inescapable truth that hierarchies, based on prestige or political backing, exist in the linguistic world.

In layman understanding, certainly here in Singapore, dialects are usually seen as spoken forms of communication, subordinate to languages which have an official status.

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month

  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top