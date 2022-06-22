Getting people vaccinated: Are we ready for the next pandemic?

Novel technology such as the mRNA vaccines increases vaccine hesitancy. But there is at least one way to overcome resistance

Leong Ching and Kim Da Young For The Straits Times
Updated
Published
4 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

Not if but when the next pandemic strikes, the speed at which technology moves to produce a new vaccine will be one of our greatest assets. But one of our largest liabilities follows close behind - because of its very newness, people are likely to hesitate to take the vaccine.

In the current Covid-19 pandemic, we have already seen that people's reluctance to be vaccinated has been one of the largest public policy stumbling blocks. In the current pandemic, hesitancy has been mapped across the world: In a survey of 13,426 people across 19 countries, less than half (or only 47 per cent) reported that they "completely agree" with getting a Covid-19 vaccine.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on June 22, 2022, with the headline Getting people vaccinated: Are we ready for the next pandemic?. Subscribe

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top