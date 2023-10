October is often an emotional month for me, as it is associated with awareness of breast cancer, which I am a survivor of.

I experience a mix of emotions – relief to be alive; gratitude for the excellent treatment I received during the illness that granted me a second lease of life; some survivor’s guilt; and finally a sense of responsibility, as a survivor, to help raise awareness of breast cancer, which is the No. 1 cancer in women worldwide, but which can be treated if found early.