For those who have followed the energy transition over the past few decades, there is one technology that is treated as much as a punchline as a serious industry: Carbon capture and storage, or CCS.

A decade or so ago, many still thought it was the best hope for decarbonising the world’s power systems. CCS was “the Google and Intel of the energy world”, the Atlantic magazine declared in a 2010 cover story that predicted solar and wind would never get above 10 per cent of power supply.