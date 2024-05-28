Gaza’s tests on the limits of international law

Recent moves against Israel shine a spotlight on the roles of the ICJ and the ICC and the complications that arise when politics run up against the law.

Jonathan Eyal
Global Affairs Correspondent
The International Court of Justice on May 24 ordered the Israelis to stop their military offensive in southern Gaza. PHOTO: AFP
Updated
May 28, 2024, 05:00 AM
Published
May 28, 2024, 05:00 AM
Israeli troops continue to lay siege to Gaza, determined – as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu puts it – to “destroy” Hamas, the militant Palestinian organisation that hit Israel on Oct 7. However, the Israeli government and a large chunk of its people now believe that they are also under siege from international courts, tribunals, and armies of lawyers.

During the past week alone, the International Court of Justice (ICJ), which is already investigating charges of “genocide” against Israel, ordered the Israelis to stop their military offensive in southern Gaza, the last redoubt of Hamas but also the last refuge for a million displaced Palestinian civilians.

