Gary Lineker and free speech’s problematic new realm

Social media is neither public nor private, creating problems for leaders of organisations

Stephen Bush

Former footballer Gary Lineker was taken off air by the BBC after he criticised Britain’s migration policy. PHOTOS: REUTERS,EPA-EFE
Updated
1 hour ago
Published
1 hour ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

The pursuit of impartiality can make people do mad things.

A number of journalists I know abstain from voting in order to maintain it. This has always struck me as a revealingly tribal way of viewing the world: Is the only critical judgment they make about politics whether to tick a red or blue box at election time? Inevitably, if you raise children, look after elderly relatives, drive, use public transport, rent, have a mortgage or a portfolio of properties, you reach conclusions about whether your country is run well or badly.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top