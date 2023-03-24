Future crises: How not to fight the last war

Lessons from Singapore’s Covid-19 response include planning for new scenarios and possibilities.

Terence Ho
Singapore has emerged successfully from the pandemic, but we must be mindful that the next crisis may be just around the corner. ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI
Updated
40 min ago
Published
40 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

Post-pandemic life has featured prominently in the media lately. While The Last Of Us, a TV drama series about survivors of a civilisation-ending global pandemic has acquired a wide following, we are in fact already living in post-pandemic reality. This is underscored by a recently released White Paper assessing how Singapore handled its Covid-19 response.

The report on the nation’s performance listed eight things that Singapore did well, and six areas where there were lapses or room for improvement. It also drew lessons in preparation for future pandemics.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top