Future crises: How not to fight the last war

Post-pandemic life has featured prominently in the media lately. While The Last Of Us, a TV drama series about survivors of a civilisation-ending global pandemic has acquired a wide following, we are in fact already living in post-pandemic reality. This is underscored by a recently released White Paper assessing how Singapore handled its Covid-19 response.

The report on the nation’s performance listed eight things that Singapore did well, and six areas where there were lapses or room for improvement. It also drew lessons in preparation for future pandemics.