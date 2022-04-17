Thinking Aloud

Funding public transport: Is it time to relook the model?

If so much public money has to be spent, why not nationalise the entire network?

Editor-at-Large
Updated
Published
4 min ago

Since my move to live in the city centre two years ago, I have taken public transport more often.

I own a car but it is a no-brainer with an MRT station a stone's throw from my home and many bus services available in the area.

Already a subscriber? 

Dive deeper at $0.99/month

Want more exclusives, sharp insights into what's happening at home and abroad? Subscribe to stay informed.

ST One Digital Package - Monthly

$9.90 $0.99/month

No contract

$0.99/month for the first 3 months, $9.90/month thereafter. T&Cs apply.

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • 2-week e-paper archive so you never miss out on any topic that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Sunday Times on April 17, 2022, with the headline Funding public transport: Is it time to relook the model?. Subscribe

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top