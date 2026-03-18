Funding gap stretches wide at the scene of Sri Lanka’s cyclone tragedy

Vulnerable victims of climate disasters can’t depend on the charity of other nations but need a loss and damage fund to support them.

A three-storey house was obliterated by a landslide triggered by Cyclone Ditwah in November 2025 and took two lives.

SRI LANKA - One of the clearest memories I have of my first disaster reporting trip to Sri Lanka last December is the image of a massive mound of dirt in the nation’s cyclone-stricken Badulla district.

The pile of debris, with concrete shards still buried in the soil, was all that remained of a three-storey house that had been obliterated by a landslide triggered by Cyclone Ditwah the previous month. I was later told that a mother and son died with the collapse of the house.