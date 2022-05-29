From ordinary people to great volunteers

The well was quiet and the water clear. It was clear enough for us to throw in a bucket and draw water for drinking. The rains would occasionally stir some sediment at the base of the well, but the sediment would soon settle and the water would be clear and clean again.

On good days, it was easy to go about our daily lives disregarding the sediment in the well. But the sediment never went away; the layers just grew thicker. When the rains came, we ignored the sediment. By the time we noticed it, the water was no longer drinkable.