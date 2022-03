When is a trademark not a trademark? When it is being used in Russia - for now, at least.

Nowhere is this playing out more prominently than in the case of global fast-food chain McDonald's. Since the Ukraine conflict began, Macca's has closed more than 800 stores in Russia. Stepping in to take its place is Uncle Vanya. On March 12, a Russian company filed an application to trademark the McDonald's logo, turned 90 degrees to the right like a toppled "M".