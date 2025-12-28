Straitstimes.com header logo

From jail to climate-oriented high finance, Leslie Maasdorp’s incredible run continues

British International Investment CEO Leslie Maasdorp graduated with distinction in economics after tutoring himself while in solitary confinement.

ST PHOTO: KUA CHEE SIONG

Ravi Velloor

  • Leslie Maasdorp, BII CEO and former political detainee, invests in climate finance and job creation, navigating shrinking aid and US opposition, driven by UK values.
  • BII focuses on climate finance, committing over US$2 billion and mobilising over US$1 billion in private capital, exemplified by its investment in Asia's Green Investment Partnership.
  • Maasdorp aims to mobilise private sector capital for development, emphasising local ownership and transformative impact, such as investments in Ethiopian and Nepalese infrastructure.

Once in a rare while, this columnist comes face to face with a personality whose life’s arc eclipses the discussion about his current responsibility, important though it is.

British International Investment (BII) CEO Leslie Maasdorp, a former student detainee in apartheid South Africa who graduated with distinction in economics after tutoring himself while in solitary confinement, is such a figure.

