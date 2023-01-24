From hongbao to joss burning, what price tradition?

Do we ditch physical red packets? What about hiding brooms during the CNY season? A look at the value of traditional practices through the cost-benefit lens.

Euston Quah

The hongbao debate is not the only form of tradition that has come up for question. ST PHOTO: DESMOND WEE
Updated
13 sec ago
Published
1 hour ago
Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

E-hongbao or physical ones? Both are given out during this festive season. In the debate on the merits of e-hongbao over the paper versions, a writer to the Forum page of The Straits Times recently made the point that we should look beyond the value of the cash in the red envelopes to consider also the value of tradition and the happiness of seniors in taking part in what is, after all, a practice that happens only briefly once a year.

In short, it is not just about dollars and cents. The sum is the same whether given in hard cash or transmitted digitally. The latter method is being promoted for environmental reasons. But how do you weigh that against the value of tradition and something as intangible as happiness?

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top