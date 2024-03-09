From fast fashion to excessive earrings, these trends might be harmful to your health

The perilous nature of some fashion items has a long history, from the potentially hazardous heights of stiletto heels to the damaging constrictions imposed by the corset. But health-harming trends are not just a thing of the past.

Fast fashion – the making and selling of cheap clothes with short lifespans at mass volumes – has become a notorious modern-day phenomenon. So much so, in fact, that in 2023, the European Union attempted to crack down on the “overproduction and overconsumption of clothes and footwear” to make clothing more sustainable and reduce worker exploitation.

Fast fashion might be cheap, but its environmental costs are dear. The detrimental ecological effects of the consumer appetite for trend-driven disposable clothing – and the consequential impact on human health – are well known. But toxic clothing is a comparatively under-reported danger of consumers’ continuing love affair with fast fashion.

Affordable, on-trend clothing is often made from synthetic materials that can irritate the skin. But throwaway fashion garments can also contain toxic chemicals including PFAS (synthetic chemicals used widely in consumer products, from non-stick baking tins to clothes), azo dyes, phthalates and formaldehyde.

Approximately 8,000 synthetic chemicals are used in the fast fashion manufacturing process, with residues staying on the garments that we purchase. Alden Wicker’s 2023 book To Dye For reveals the unregulated use of potentially harmful chemicals and the impact these can have on our health. For example, azo dyes, which are restricted in the EU, can be absorbed, causing a range of reported health issues.

And there are other, perhaps more surprising, potential dangers lurking in your wardrobe too.

Trainers and sneakers



Trainers have become the most popular shoe of the 21st century, transcending fashion boundaries of gender, race and age. The trend for athleisure – buoyed by brand collaborations with hip-hop and pop stars such as Beyonce and Rihanna, and the pre-scandal Kanye West’s ultra-successful Adidas Yeezy line – has increased consumer demand for footwear that is both comfortable and has cult status.

This is a trend that shows no sign of going out of fashion: According to predictions, the global sneaker industry will be worth US$100 billion (S$133 billion) by 2026. But how bad can it be to value comfort as well as style?

For example, wearing trainers too much can lead to poor foot posture and the widening of feet, a condition that is impossible to reverse. The trend for platform trainers isn’t much better: This style can be a painful strain on the feet and gait. And sock sneakers – trainers that look like thick, usually colourful socks with rubber soles attached – are most likely to lead to a sprained ankle.

The best bet is to opt for athletic trainers that are designed to offer a supportive fit.

Waist trainers

