French riots show how entrenched inequalities have become

The gulf between immigrants and those born in the country is larger than in almost any other developed nation.

John Burn-Murdoch

In the past 18 months French police have shot dead 17 people during traffic stops such as that which sparked the latest riots. PHOTO: AFP
Updated
31 min ago
Published
31 min ago

Imagine two countries. The first is proudly Christian, it allowed racial segregation in living memory, and racism is mentioned more frequently in its media than anywhere else in the developed world. The second is strictly secular and legally prohibits the collection of data on people’s race, a conscious effort by its leaders to avoid using ethnicity to differentiate or divide.

Which do you think would offer people from diverse racial and religious backgrounds the best prospects of success? Of becoming equal participants in society?

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top