Foxconn’s change of heart on chips is a warning to India

Unless the country lowers tariffs and improves conditions for investors, its hopes of becoming an electronics manufacturing hub are likely to fizzle

Mihir Sharma

Foxconn’s reasons for not proceeding with the project were vague, and the company insists that it remains committed to manufacturing in India. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
41 sec ago
Published
44 sec ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

India has grand plans to become an electronics manufacturing hub. Given that level of ambition, we need to be prepared for setbacks – such as the news this week that Taiwan-based Foxconn would not, in the end, build a semiconductor factory in the western Indian state of Gujarat.

This was a huge disappointment to the country. Getting some semiconductor fabrication to happen onshore was a crucial part of India’s plans to create a home-grown, end-to-end electronics manufacturing supply chain. Those plans, it turns out, may have been both too ambitious and not ambitious enough.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top