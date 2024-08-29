Straitstimes.com header logo

For subscribers

Four questions for every manager to ask themselves

Prompts for bosses.

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

It is possible for even harried managers to ask themselves questions that force useful moments of reflection, says the writer.

It is possible for even harried managers to ask themselves questions that force useful moments of reflection.

PHOTO ILLUSTRATION: UNSPLASH

The Economist

Follow topic:

The one thing that managers reliably lack is time. They will often be doing their existing jobs as well as supervising others. They have bureaucracies to navigate – expenses to authorise, hiring requests to make – and mini-crises to solve. It is all too easy for the weeks to whizz past; suddenly, it is September and the Northern Hemisphere nights are drawing in again. But it is possible for even harried managers to ask themselves questions that force useful moments of reflection. For example:

“Would I hire this person again?” There is a whole category of questions that executives should ask themselves, which are basically about regret. Mr Peter Drucker, a management guru, urged bosses to reallocate scarce resources to more useful pursuits by asking of various activities: “If we did not do this already, would we go into it now knowing what we now know?”

See more on

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Privacy Policy

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2025 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.