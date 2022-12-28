Your picture: Stop dumping rubbish in recycling bins

I want to highlight the inconsiderate actions of the people who treat recycling bins as rubbish bins.

Cigarette butts, tissue paper and bubble tea cups can be found inside and on top of the recycling bins below my flat in Yishun.

This is despite the large sticker on the bins clearly stating what should and should not be disposed of in the bins.

I reported this issue to the National Environment Agency (NEA) through the myENV app, but an NEA officer told me that, technically, throwing cigarette butts into the recycling bin is not considered littering, and that the only thing NEA can do is increase enforcement checks.

People should be more considerate and walk a few more steps to the rubbish bin near the lifts to throw their litter.

They should also not treat the covered walkway where the bins are as a place to smoke.

Billy Tan Guo Xiong