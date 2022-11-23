Your picture: Skip tank area has become a fire, safety and noise hazard

A skip tank has been placed in what was previously a fire access area in Hougang Avenue 9 between blocks 966 and 966A.

Cleaners smash old furniture and rubbish, and throw the pieces into the skip tank, making a lot of noise daily. Other residents and business owners also treat the skip tank as a dumping ground for their bulky refuse.

As a result, the area around the skip tank has become a fire, safety and noise hazard.

The residents’ quality of life here has diminished sharply.

I have written to my MPs, the Ang Mo Kio Town Council and the National Environment Agency several times.

My current MP, Ms Ng Ling Ling, arranged for the tank to be removed in May 2021. But it reappeared in April 2022 and has been there ever since.

Koh Chun Siang