Your picture: Cyclists ignoring rules and endangering others on shared paths

As a frequent user of the Rail Corridor and the recently opened Rifle Range Nature Park, I find it frustrating to encounter so many recreational cyclists who ignore rules and disregard the safety of other shared path users.

Despite clear signs at the Rail Corridor, and my frequent polite reminders to errant cyclists, they continue to speed beyond the 10kmh limit, do not give way to pedestrians, and do not dismount and walk across the narrow truss bridges along the way.

At Rifle Range Nature Park, cyclists are using the Senapang Trail from Rifle Range Road to Bukit Timah Nature Reserve, despite clear “no bicycles” signs at both entrances (above).

Many of them race down Rifle Range Road at very high speed, posing a threat to those who want to cross from Mayfair Park to Rifle Range Nature Park.

They need to learn how to respect rules and be considerate to pedestrians.

Ng Suan Eng