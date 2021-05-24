Voices of Youth: Teens pressured to live up to what they see online

Body image dissatisfaction among adolescents is mostly attributable to the advent of social media in recent years. A 2018 study published in the International Journal of Psychoanalysis and Education uncovered that "the increasing time teens are exposed to idealised pictures of peers on social networking services represents a big challenge for them to develop a realistic and healthy body image".

Social media platforms provide bonding opportunities and serve as a large information bank for adolescents.

However, they also provide more opportunities for social comparison and evaluation, and contribute to the overwhelming pressure for adolescents to live up to unrealistic physical standards.

Parents play an important role in the early development of their children. It is hence important that parents control and supervise their children's social media activity, ensuring they do not develop negative perceptions about their bodies as a result of online influence.

Parents should also reassure their children that healthy bodies come in diverse shapes and sizes.

Encouraging exercise is also helpful, as it produces positive hormones, which improve overall physical and mental health.

Jonathan Chow Yi Cheng, 14

Secondary 3 student