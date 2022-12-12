Voices of Youth: Singapore could export its agriculture technology to Malaysia

It was recently reported that Malaysia is turning to imports as a short-term solution to its chicken egg shortage (Malaysia to temporarily import chicken eggs to address shortage, Dec 7). And it was not that long ago that Malaysia banned chicken exports due to a domestic shortage.

This could be an opportunity for Singapore to work with Malaysia to export our agriculture technology. After all, with only about 1 per cent of Singapore’s land used for food farms, the agriculture industry here has turned to automation to maximise productivity, whereas Malaysian farms may use more traditional methods to raise poultry and harvest eggs.

It could be part of the Singapore Food Agency’s “Grow Overseas” strategy, which helps Singapore build strategic relations with key partners and is also a way for our companies to export urban food solutions developed in Singapore.

Singapore could also look into new solutions to the issue of rising chicken feed prices, such as the use of treated food scraps to feed broiler chickens.

Investing in infrastructure in Malaysia and creating job opportunities could strengthen relations between both countries and their governments.

Muhammad Faqih Karamy Zulkiflee, 19

Polytechnic Year 3 student