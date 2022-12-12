Voices of Youth: Overhaul outdated stereotypes about legal industry

I refer to the article, “Who wants their kids to be lawyers? How shift in parenting attitudes may reshape career choices” (Dec 6).

“Be prepared to work your whole life away.” This is a sentiment commonly echoed by both the young and old when the subject of pursuing a law degree is brought up.

This negative perception of the sector has prompted institutions like the National University of Singapore to organise events and activities to introduce young people to the many career possibilities in the legal industry. Such experiences can help young people make more informed decisions regarding their career path.

Parents should also be aware of the significant changes in the legal industry brought about by technological advances, so that they are better able to advise their children on what path to take.

More can be done to rekindle interest in legal occupations. Perhaps legal and academic institutions could draw inspiration from the success of K-dramas Law School and Extraordinary Attorney Woo, from which audiences learnt a lot about legal practices and principles, and adopt unconventional methods to foster awareness of the legal industry among students.

This could pave the way for the overhaul of outdated stereotypes of the industry in our society, and give Singaporeans a more nuanced and comprehensive view of legal careers.

Dawn Goh Qing Ruey, 18

Junior college Year 2 student