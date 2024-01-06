Letter of the week: Use reflective road markings for better visibility in bad weather

Singapore has a tropical climate with abundant rainfall. In particular, torrential rain is prevalent during the north-east monsoon period between December and February (Thundery showers expected in the first two weeks of 2024, Jan 2).

When I drive on the roads in Singapore, I notice that it is hard to make out the road markings in heavy rain. The poor visibility gets worse when it rains at night. Naturally, the likelihood of traffic accidents rises when visibility is low.

As a driver in my mid-20s with perfect eyesight, I already find it difficult to see the lane markings. Hence, it would not surprise me if other drivers find it even harder to make out the markings.

To improve road safety for drivers, I suggest the authorities look into the use of reflective road markings that remain visible despite poor weather conditions. This would be especially helpful given that rainfall is set to intensify with climate change.

Nonetheless, road safety is everyone’s responsibility. As drivers, we should turn on our headlights and reduce our speed when it rains. Pedestrians can also play their part by adhering to traffic signals and not attempting to jaywalk.

Stanley Tan