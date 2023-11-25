Letter of the week: Singapore is not a county, it’s a country

Recently, my students from China have been asking me if Singapore is part of China.

I had to explain to them that Singapore is not part of China but that it is a country, like China is.

Why is there such confusion?

It all began when some influencers in China nicknamed Singapore “Poxian”, as in Po County. The reason given was that Singapore is so small, it’s just like a county in their country.

It gained popularity among China’s netizens and they started using it as they found it cute. My fear and worry is that our younger generation may be influenced by this trend and we may start to call ourselves Po County too.

Singapore, being a sovereign state, should be respected and addressed the right way.

Being small means we run the risk of being bullied by others.

Singapore has been described as being the size of a booger, and has also been called a little red dot.

Singapore does look like a red dot on the world map. Little red dot does not mean anything derogatory, unlike Po County.

In fact, nowadays, Singaporeans, including politicians, also sometimes refer to Singapore as the little red dot.

I find it problematic, though, when radio DJs, television and publication advertisements use the phrase “islandwide” or “whole island”. It sounds like we are only islanders.

Although it is undeniable that Singapore is an island, it is perhaps better to use “countrywide” or “whole country”.

The right and correct way of addressing Singapore is as a country, not just an island.

Upholding Singapore’s pride is every citizen’s duty.

Elliot Taylor Hong