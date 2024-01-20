Letter of the week: Set a limit to employer’s liability for maid’s medical bills

Recently, my sister’s helper was hospitalised at a restructured hospital after having a heart attack.

The doctor ordered tests and scans, and the bill came up to almost $40,000 for a three-night stay.

The helper asked to be discharged to go back to her home country.

After signing an indemnity form, she was discharged and my sister arranged her flight home.

Most of the insurance policies covering a helper’s hospitalisation and surgical expenses cover only up to $60,000 a year.

The one that my sister bought was for 100 per cent coverage for amounts of up to $15,000, with her co-paying 25 per cent for amounts above $15,000 up to $80,000. In addition, she would have to pay 100 per cent of any amount above $80,000.

As the bill was $40,000, my sister had to pay $6,250, which is not a small amount. It would have been higher if the helper’s condition had worsened, or if she had needed surgery.

Why is there no limit to the liability that the employer of a domestic helper has to bear? I believe companies and statutory boards impose a cap on the medical expenses that an employee can claim.

I sought clarification from the Ministry of Manpower, and was told to approach a medical social worker if the employer had difficulties in settling the bill.

I hope the authorities can look into this matter. I understand that the helper needs to be protected, but so does the employer.

Ryna Tan Chwee Eng