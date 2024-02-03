Letter of the week: Make sure workers are well protected while construction works are ramped up

I would like to draw attention to the critical issue of fatigue management among migrant workers in the construction sector.

They play an indispensable role in building the nation and help in other ways too (Workers directed traffic to let ambulance pass, Jan 25).

We must acknowledge the challenges they face, especially in the current situation where the construction sector is ramping up efforts to meet timelines that were disrupted due to the Covid-19 pandemic, dengue timeout and persistent rainfall.

Many workers now work late-night shifts and some construction sites have been approved to carry out silent work on weekends and public holidays. While this is understandable, it is crucial to ensure that this does not compromise the well-being of the workers.

I am a pilot and we take safety very seriously as we are responsible for many lives. The lack of rest can result in a fatal decision or action that can result in a serious accident. We have learnt hard lessons in the aviation industry on how the lack of rest can affect human performance in flight.

Strict regulations are in place to manage duty periods and guarantee adequate rest for personnel to maintain high situational awareness when operating heavy machinery and working at heights.

Migrant workers also operate heavy machinery and work at heights, and it is thus crucial for them to keep themselves and others safe.

The harsh environmental conditions in Singapore further amplify the need for comprehensive fatigue management measures. To mitigate the risks associated with fatigue-related incidents, rest periods for migrant workers have to be meticulously regulated and guidelines stringently adhered to by the relevant authorities.

This not only safeguards the well-being of the workforce but also enhances overall safety in the construction sector.

It is our collective responsibility to ensure that the construction industry thrives while prioritising the health and safety of its workers. If employers attempt to incentivise workers with overtime pay while putting less focus on the issue of fatigue management, this could lead to severe consequences, including fatal accidents resulting from human factors related to insufficient rest.

Edwin Han Ruiguang