Letter of the week: Make it easier for children to get to school on public buses

Reading the article, “Shortage of drivers pushes ComfortDelGro to end 4 school bus contracts by June school holidays” (May 22), reaffirms my belief that more school-going children, including those being ferried by their parents, should be encouraged to take public transport.

It would be great for the environment if more people used Singapore’s efficient public transport system.

I hope the Land Transport Authority (LTA) can help us achieve this green goal by working with public bus operators, schools and parents to set up efficient bus routes running from housing estates and MRT stations within 2km of the nearest schools so that students can get to school easily.

In my case, although we live within 2km of my son’s school, there is no direct bus to school because the nearest bus stop is about 700m from the school and the route involves crossing a four-lane road.

A safer bus route with less walking that leads to the bus stop at the school’s side gate requires him to take two buses and 45 minutes to get to school.

It would be good if LTA could either reassess the locations of bus stops or work with public bus operators to create more bus stops near schools. This will help school children greatly with their transport to and from school.

Iris Koh