Letter of the week: Ensure proper use of personal mobility aids

The proliferation of personal mobility aid (PMA) scooters, accompanied by their increased abuse, has led to public annoyance.

I have seen PMAs on the road, where they are not allowed.

The issue extends further to the haphazard parking of PMAs in public spaces, including shopping malls (Man calls for parking zone for mobility scooters after elderly parents get ‘advisory’ at AMK Hub, Nov 15).

It’s crucial to emphasise that PMAs are for those unable to walk or who have walking difficulties, and they help the elderly and handicapped to achieve independent mobility.

I wonder if their use is being abused by those who don’t need to use them.

The Government was studying the need for PMA users to get a doctor’s certificate to certify that the users are disabled or have a mobility issue (‘Pseudo-motorcycle without COE’: Panel considering new rules for devices like PMAs, cargo bikes, March 15, 2022).

Will these guidelines for PMA usage be implemented?

Chen Wei Yi