Forum: Youths fished illegally and treated their catch badly

Recently, I went to Lower Seletar Reservoir for a walk. While walking along the heritage bridge, I spotted some youths illegally fishing. There were many signs posted warning people against illegal fishing, but the youths were not deterred.

They were also posing a risk to the safety of other visitors as they flung their poles around wildly, expecting others to keep clear of them.

A few of them caught some fish and posed with them, handling the caught fish roughly. Once done with their photo-taking, they just left the fish on the bridge. They threw the fish back into the water when they were leaving, but I doubt that the fish, handled roughly and left on land for at least 30 minutes, would have survived.

I tried calling the PUB hotline but it was just an automated line. I hope the authorities can do something about this anti-social behaviour before it gets out of hand. Today, it’s “just” a fish being treated badly – next time, it could be much worse.

Brandon Wong