Forum: Young people must learn to be more financially savvy

As a young person in Singapore, I find the rising consumer prices concerning (Singapore core inflation rises more than expected to 3.6% in February, March 25).

The rising cost of daily necessities, including food prices, has made me more financially conscious. I am now more aware of where each dollar goes.

The current trajectory of inflation worries me and makes me wonder what the economy and standard of living will be like in future.

Schools and parents can do more to educate students to be financially savvy and to understand how a changing economy impacts us.

Young people should also be encouraged to keep themselves informed by learning more about the national Budget and how it affects households.

Mathilda Poh, 16

Secondary 4