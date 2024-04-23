Forum: World-class acts can inspire young artistes and help them grow

I was extremely heartened to read that 12 students from local performing arts studio Maddspace had been invited to perform with K-pop star IU (Concert review: Singapore students perform with IU at K-pop star’s concert, April 21).

I also commend The Straits Times for profiling this extensively in its review and other stories (K-pop star IU to perform with young students of Maddspace at Singapore concerts, April 16, and Aspiring singer gets her biggest stage with K-pop star IU’s concert, April 20).

The recent Taylor Swift concerts in Singapore prompted many questions about our country’s positioning as a hub for global pop culture and world-class entertainment acts (some of which I had the opportunity to raise in Parliament earlier this year in my Nominated Member of Parliament role).

I heard from local musicians that while Singapore’s desire to be such a hub is indeed admirable as an economic goal, we should not forget the inspirational power created by the location of these acts in Singapore.

As one musician who goes by the moniker phfew told me: “Please listen to the hope that Swift (and other big acts) have placed in the hearts of young Singaporeans. Don’t show them a peak symbol of talent and artistry and then leave them feeling like they were born in the wrong country to realise it for themselves.”

IU’s concert shows quite clearly that Singapore’s ability to attract world-class acts need not be mutually exclusive with the growth and development of local performing arts talent.

I hope that more local arts groups and government agencies will continue to seek out valuable opportunities for collaboration such as this and that our young artistes continue to be inspired by the many avenues through which their talents may be showcased.

Usha Chandradas