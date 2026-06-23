Forum: Work with senior care operators to improve services rather than shut them down

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I refer to the article “Expired medicine and food: Windsor Convalescent Home loses licence after repeated violations” (June 19).

While not condoning the lapses at Windsor Convalescent Home, I know that anyone who has cared for seniors at home will realise its associated challenges – seniors with poor safety awareness who wander out of the house when left unattended; seniors with sundowning who wake the family at 3am saying it is time to go to school; or seniors with cognitive impairment who declare that the 10th hired helper stole their things.

Someone spending just half a day at a nursing home will note the myriad challenges operators face. There are seniors constantly calling for attention, requiring help with their personal hygiene, and meals and medication to attend to and be served on time. Seniors’ physical, psychosocial, medical, nursing and spiritual needs must be met daily.

Most small private nursing homes face challenges such as little or no government funding, a chronic staffing crunch limited by the concessionary quota granted by the Agency for Integrated Care, and operating from retrofitted premises with limited space while needing to comply with Healthcare Services Act requirements.

One may question the efficiency and need for such small private nursing homes. The public may think such nursing homes charge exorbitantly. The real monthly cost to care for a senior at a government-subsidised nursing home is at least $4,500. Seniors who qualify for subsidised care can pay a fraction of this amount.

Families who do not qualify for means-tested subsidies do need to turn to small private nursing homes that they can afford.

As Singapore becomes super-aged in 2026, its mindsets regarding aged care need to be re-evaluated. While it is easy to point an accusatory finger at an apparently errant home operator, one should also be aware that one fewer nursing home means one fewer care option for the burgeoning senior population.

The Ministry of Health-led Shared Stay-in Senior Caregiving Services is a novel model to care for the ageing population in the community. This model faces similar challenges.

I hope agencies will work with all senior care operators on the ground to modify, improve and support services, rather than close them down.

Belinda Wee