Forum: Work on underpasses along Bishan-to-city route will be completed by year-end

We thank Mr Kevin Lim Kheng Aun for his feedback (Ride from Bishan to CBD no quicker than 8 years ago, April 13).

Construction works for the Bishan-to-city route along Kallang River are in progress. These entail improving and adding infrastructure along the route to provide users with a more seamless walking, jogging and cycling experience from Bishan-Ang Mo Kio Park to Kallang Basin and the city.

The area’s connectivity will further improve when the North-South Corridor is completed, as it will provide cyclists with a dedicated cycling path along the corridor to take them directly from Bishan to the city.

As part of the tender awarded in mid-2021 to construct cycling-friendly crossings along the Bishan-to-city route, new underpasses are being built at Kallang Bahru and Upper Boon Keng, while the existing underpass at the Central Expressway is being deepened and widened.

We have also recently started work to enhance the Sir Arthur’s Bridge underpass beneath Geylang Road. The works for these underpasses are more complex due to the need to protect existing structures and prevent disruptions to underground services, and we have cordoned off these work sites for public safety.

To minimise the inconvenience posed to commuters such as cyclists, we have studied alternative routes closely and implemented the shortest possible detours.

We assure Mr Lim and members of the public that we are working towards completing the works at the underpasses mentioned above by end-2023.

We will ensure that the underpasses are reinstated for public use as soon as works are completed, and regulatory approvals obtained.

Teo Chong Yean

Director (Projects)

Development Services Group

Urban Redevelopment Authority