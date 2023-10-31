Forum: With temperatures reaching 34, it’s too hot for the pinafore

My younger daughter is entering primary school next year. As a parent, I am concerned about some schools’ rigid approach to pinafore wearing.

The pinafore is an iconic part of the school uniform for many girls’ schools in Singapore. It has its origins in Britain, where the average summer temperature is 17 deg C.

In tropical Singapore, the mercury can easily breach 34 deg C on a hot day. Pinafores, with their layered design, exacerbate heat-related issues. My elder daughter, in Primary 6, has witnessed numerous fainting episodes among her pinafore-wearing cohort.

Humid conditions can also increase the risk of heatstroke. However, some schools still insist on students donning the pinafore after physical education classes.

While it is important for students to appear neat and presentable, associating the pinafore with propriety disadvantages girls. Boys do not have an equivalent mandatory outer garment, such as a jacket.

Schools ought to prioritise the well-being of their students and adapt their uniforms accordingly.

Peter Heng Teck Wee