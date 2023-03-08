Forum: Wildlife too close for comfort in residential estate

I refer to the article, “When wildlife gets too close for comfort” (March 5), in which the writer recounts an attack by long-tailed macaques at a nature park, despite keeping her distance and avoiding eye contact.

There are similar incidents of unprovoked aggression by troops of​ long-tailed macaques invading residential areas.

I live in a neighbourhood separated from a nature reserve by a busy four-lane dual carriageway. Yet, despite the traffic, long-tailed macaques find their way into the residential estate almost every day.

These macaques venture out in large troops numbering eight or nine. They move brazenly from house to house, prising windows open, raiding homes for food and leaving behind wreckage.

Many residents are forced to keep their windows and doors shut throughout the day. The bigger concern is the safety of residents.

Recently, the macaques have shown an alarmingly high level of aggression, especially when attempts are made to chase them away. Some posture defiantly, baring their teeth or glaring menacingly as if threatening to attack. Snatching incidents have also been reported.

This is a worrying concern for residents in the area, many of whom, like myself, have young children who may not know how to respond or, worse, may endanger themselves by trying to fend the creatures off.

We have heard the call to co-exist with wildlife and make Singapore a city within nature. There is nothing wrong in pursuing this aspiration. However, when wildlife encroaches into our living spaces and threatens our personal safety and well-being, this is where a line must be drawn.

We are not asking that these macaques be culled. Surely, there are safe and humane methods to resettle them into alternative habitats where they do not need to venture beyond their natural forested environment.

I urge the authorities to address this concern.

Kenneth Leong Sheng Shun