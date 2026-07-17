Forum: Review how temporary public infrastructure is planned and approved

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I refer to the letter “MP and team acted quickly over residents’ concerns about bus stop” (July 14), which highlights the quick resolution of an issue after residents voiced their concerns.

The speed of the rectification should not distract from a more fundamental question: Why was such an obviously unsuitable temporary arrangement approved in the first place?

Before any location is approved, basic considerations such as safety, accessibility, commuter convenience and the practical realities of daily use should already have been assessed.

If residents could identify the shortcomings almost immediately, why were they not identified during the planning and approval process?

Public agencies should not rely on residents to point out problems that ought to have been foreseeable. Responding quickly to complaints is no substitute for exercising sound judgment before decisions are implemented.

Residents should not have to serve as the final quality check for decisions that have already gone through planning and approval.

Public feedback is valuable in identifying genuinely unforeseen issues and helping to improve public services, but it should not become a substitute for basic due diligence. Decisions affecting many commuters should already have been subjected to careful practical assessment before implementation.

Poor planning also carries costs that are often overlooked. Time and public resources are spent investigating complaints, making changes on the ground and communicating revised arrangements. In the meantime, it is residents who bear the inconvenience.

This episode should prompt a review of how temporary public infrastructure is planned and approved. The objective should not simply be to rectify avoidable mistakes after they are highlighted, but to prevent them from occurring in the first place.

Mohamad Nurhafiz Mohd Noor