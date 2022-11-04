Forum: Why the need for $10 appointment deposit at skin centre?

The National Skin Centre (NSC) charges a $10 deposit for patients booking their next follow-up appointment. The deposit is forfeited if the patient fails to turn up.

If the deposit is not paid, the patient has to make an “open-booking” appointment by calling up NSC to get a new date, which may be much later.

This is the first time I have come across a government medical facility charging a deposit. The deposit will be refunded once the patient’s skin problem is resolved. However, eczema could involve lifelong treatment.

Loh Hong Lee